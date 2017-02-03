Humla : Journey into the hidden Shangri-La

Humla district is an important part of ancient Buddhist religions as it holds a lot of histories, cultures and values of a typical Buddhist life. With more than 10 small villages of Tibetan origin, Humla district is a very important and beautiful part of land not only for Buddhist all around the world, but also for those who wants to learn about the Buddhist way of life and study their histories and cultures.

Humla is also blessed with beautiful nature – clean rivers, glorious mountains and glacial lakes, lots of mountain springs, and an abundance flora and fauna. The photos in this series aim to showcase Humla in its full glory and will be exhibited at Photo Nepal organized by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) from February 3 – 5.

This exhibition aims to promote travel photography in Nepal as well as endorse various destinations in Nepal through photography. The exhibition will be held at the courtyard of NTB from 11 am – 4 pm. The exhibition is being organized in association with Photo Journalists’ Club, Photo Circle, National Forum of Photo Journalists and School of Creative Communications.



















– Naresh & Gerald Werhahn for REPUBLICA

