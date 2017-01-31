‘Madheshi Front to boycott elections without constitution amendment’

MAHOTTARI: Rastriya Madhesh Samajwadi Party Chairman Sarat Singh Bhandari has warned that the Madheshi Front, an alliance of Madhesh-centric political parties, will not vie in the local elections until new constitution is revised.

Leader Bhandari made the statement at Belgachhi in Mahottari today at the time when the government is preparing to declare the date for the long overdue local election.

Inaugurating Jhanda (Flag) Fair, Bhandari reiterated that the Front will only compete in the election when the parliament considers an amendment in the constitution amendment bill registered at the Legislature-Parliament on November 29, 2016.

The former Minister claimed that the local unit re-structuring was impractical and unscientific and the Front would not agree with the proposed draft. He demanded formation of the commission at the local level to address the issues relating to the delineation of federal provinces.

A huge flat measuring 105 feet in length is hoisted in the Fair, according to Fair Organizing Committee Chair Rama Avatar Mahato.

