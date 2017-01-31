POKHARA: Trip Advisor, a popular online travel portal, has announced top 10 hotels in Nepal.

Hotels from Kathmandu, Pokhara and Nagarkot have been included in the Traveler’s Choice 2017 list. Two hotels from Pokhara, seven hotels from Kathmandu, one from Nagarkot have been included in the list.

Trip Advisor declares top hotel every year based on the suggestions and advice from foreign guests. According to the travel portal, Dwarika’s Hotel of Battisputali, Kathmandu is the number one hotel in Nepal.

Second stands Hotel Tibet International while Hotel Shambala stands in the third position. Atithi Resort and Spa and Hotel Pokhara Grande based in Pokhara have been graded in the fourth and fifth, respectively. Similarly, Park Village Hotel Resort, Hyatt Regency, Club Himalaya Resort of Nagarkot, Hotel Shanker of Kathmandu and Soaltee Crowne Plaza stand in the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth, positions, respectively.

Last year, except Kathmandu and Pokhara, Chitwan hotels were also included in the top 10 list. This year Chitwan hotels are not in the list. Kiran Tuladhar, Manager of Atithi Resort and Spa, said that this list helps increase the hotel business.

Foreign guests have faith in the list of the Trip Advisor. “On the basis of this list foreigners book hotels online,” Tuladhar said, adding, “these hotels have been graded as the top 10 hotels in Nepal based on their services and facilities.”

He said that it is quite reliable as the rating is based on the hotel services, facilities and infrastructures. If the services are not appropriate, hotels are not featured in the list of Trip Advisor, he said. That’s why we have to work hard. “To be included in the list is the result of hard work.”

Tourists generally check out the trip advisor’s list before coming to Nepal and the enlisted hotels naturally fall in their choice. Atithi Hotel, which was established five years ago, has 25 rooms.

Senior sales manager of Pokhara Grande Hotel of Pokhara, Kamal Sherchan said that getting listed among the best hotels helps boost up hotel business.

Pokhara Grande Hotel is a five star hotel with 140 rooms.

– By Santosh Pokharel for REPUBLICA

