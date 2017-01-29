Rare vultures make appearance in Myagdi highlands

BENI: Disappearing species of vultures are gradually appearing in hilly and mountainous parts of the district after the district was declared diclofenac-free last year.

The vultures were gradually disappearing with the increasing temperature, poisonous food and lack of safe habitat for them.

A local Dhruba Paija informed that, such vultures were gradually appearing in Chimkhola, Mudi and Lubang areas of the district.

The District Livestock Office technician Dilliraj Acharya shared that the office has banned use of diclofenac for the treatment of animals which causes harm to the vultures as they feed on the dead animals treated by using the medicine.

Acharya added that they were planning to bring out effective programs to preserve such disappearing species of vultures in the district.

– RSS

