PM lays wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial Park

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal laid a wreath at martyrs’ monument at Martyrs’ Memorial Park in Lainchaur today to mark the Martyrs’ Day.

The PM paid tributes to the martyrs on the final day of the Martyrs’ Week by laying the wreath.

During the ceremony Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar, ministers Hitraj Pandey and Nabindra Raj Joshi, Chief Secretary Dr Som Lal Subedi, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police among top government officials offered garlands on martyrs’ monument. On the occasion, One Minute Silence was observed in the honor of the martyrs.

A rally was taken out from Shanti Garden at Ratna Park this morning to mark the final day of the Martyrs’ Week being organized by Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC). The rally converged into a memorial ceremony at Martyrs’ Park in Lainchaur.





– RSS

