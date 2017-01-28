KATHMANDU: The government is all set to provide free treatment to rheumatic heart disease patients aged 15 to 75.

Announced amid a programme organised on the occasion of 21st anniversary of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre on Saturday, the free service would come into effect from February 12.

Free heart operation and medicines would be available from the Centre and Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre, Maharajgunj.

Talking to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti, Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa said the service would aim to provide an easy access to free treatment for heart disease in the backdrop of increasing number of heart patients in the country lately due to the rampant intake of diets and changed lifestyle.

He also informed that the service would be expanded to Nepalgunj and Pokhara this year as part of the expansion drive of the service outside Kathmandu valley.

Established in 1996, the Centre is running with financial aid from the government.

The Centre that has a total of 200 beds has already been providing free treatment for patients of heart disease below the age of 15 and above 75.

– RSS, THT

Related news