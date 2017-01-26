Parturition service at home in Bajura

BAJURA: Health workers in Bajura have started providing birthing service to local women at home.

Twenty-two-year-old Basanti Giri of remote Wai VDC in Bajura, delivered her baby at home a week ago as the nearby Wai Health Post does not provide parturition service.

ANM Chitra Kumari Tamang, working at the health post through Phase Nepal — a Non-government Organisation, had gone to Basanti’s house and helped her safely deliver the baby.

Similar is the story of Pramila BK of the same VDC. Pramila’s family members said the health post was too far and they had to walk for hours to reach the health post. So they opted to call a health worker at home to assist in the birth.

“The idea of home birth under an expert’s supervision caters to women in far flung areas where patients have to walk for hours to reach a health facility. Many health facilities in rural areas do not provide parturition service. Beside walking for hours is also fraught with various heath risks,” said Tamang.

Phase Nepal has managed two ANMs and District Health Office has managed one ANM at Wai Health Post for home birth service. The health works also visit patients and provide medicines and carry out regular follow-ups.

Meanwhile, Wai Health Post In-charge Narendra Budha said they were preparing to establish parturition service at the health post soon. Chief at the District Health Office Dr Mohan Nath said health workers were providing home birth service in Kolti, Rugin and Badhu VDCs.

Programme Manager at Phase Nepal Raj Shahi said his organisation aimed to provide health services in remote areas of the district. The organisation has also been offering home birth service to women in Humla, Bajura, Mugu, Sindhupalchowk, Kavre and Gorkha.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news