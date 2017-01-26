In mountain climbing and business: Step, breathe, step

Mark Wilkins, managing director-wealth management for UBS’ The Wilkins Group, took 45 days off this fall to climb Shishapangma in Tibet. The journey took the U.S. Army vet across the Himalayas to Kathmandu, Nepal, and then Lhasa, Tibet, where he traveled by jeep to “Chinese Driver’s Camp,” and from there took a 12-mile hike to the 18,500-foot base of the 8,000-meter Shishapangma — the 14th highest mountain in the world. This was Wilkins’ first attempt at Shishapangma and his sixth climbing expedition outside of the lower 48 states. We sat down with him recently to talk about climbing and its impact on him personally and professionally.

How many climbing expeditions have you gone on?

This is the longest. I attempted to climb Mount Everest almost four years ago, and if you complete that climb, that’s actually a 60- to 70-day trip, but I fell and got hurt so I was gone only a month. That was the first really big one. Before that, I took two weeks in 2007 to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. I took three weeks in 2010 to climb Denali in Alaska. In 2012, I took almost three weeks to climb Mount Vinson, which is largest mountain in Antarctica.

How do you justify taking off so much time from work?

My answer to that is how could you not take off so long? What is the purpose of vacation? To me, the business purpose is to clear your mind, to get perspective, to step away from business so when you come back you are refreshed and energized. Going to the beach doesn’t do that, because your cell phone, internet, email — it all works on the beach so your mind never escapes. Mountain climbing to me is a mini-sabbatical. It clears my mind, and at same time, I’m doing something really difficult. I have a hard time articulating the difficulty of trying to climb, particularly an 8,000-meter peak.

How do your work colleagues feel about it?

On this mountain, I went three weeks without Internet service. I look at it and say, if your business fails because you’re gone for a period of time, then you have to ask what’s wrong with your business or your approach. My colleagues embrace both the responsibility and accountability of me being gone. Ours is a client-facing business, and you have to put the right structure and people in place to execute. The structure and value has to have legs beyond me and my existence, and if it doesn’t, it’s going to fail at some point. I would also say for a business leader to take significant time off is not necessarily good if they don’t have a culture where their people are encouraged and supported to do the same thing in an appropriate way.

How did you get into mountain climbing?

My younger brother was an Army Ranger officer stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington near Mount Rainier. I went to see him before one of his deployments to Afghanistan (he did 11), and he said “I’m tired of looking at Mount Rainier. When I’m back, let’s go climb it.” I said I would love to. I didn’t know what that meant. In my mind, we would drive to Mount Rainier Park and take a nice day hike. So this is in 2006, and when I got home and looked at what it took to climb Mount Rainier — the ice axes, avalanche transmitters — I saw that it is actually really difficult to do something so physically demanding at such a high altitude. I mean we are talking about spending a night above 10,000 feet and climbing beyond that to 14,411 feet with all the elements of climbing Mount Everest so I was in.

And?

And I hated it. We summited, but my big toenails fell off a month later from banging into my boots. It was cold! But, I learned a lot on that climb. RMI (Expeditions) took up three groups of nine with three guides per team. In one group, four climbers made it, and in the other group, five climbers made it. But in our group all nine made it. So was our group more talented? Probably not. But everybody made it, because nobody quit, so nobody else had license to quit. This idea is true for mountain climbing and in the business world: Persevering in difficult situations means surrounding yourself with those who don’t quit.

Did you think about quitting?

I thought about it with every step! Here’s the thing about mountain climbing: It’s an excruciatingly slow process. As you get toward a summit, it might be step, breathe, step, breathe. On Shishapangma as you are coming into Camp 2 at 23,000 feet, and it’s literally step, breathe, breathe, breathe, step. With that climbing excursion you are gone six weeks, but might have only climbed vertically five or six days. The way you climb an 8,000-meter peak, it’s all about acclimating. You do three or four rotations up the mountain. Base to camp 1 then back. Then to camp 2 and back, and then up to camp 3. Base camp is where you go to rest, relax, but your body doesn’t do it well at 18,500 feet. Shishapangma was uniquely challenging. It’s roughly a six-hour, difficult hike to (18,500 to 19,500) feet just to get where we started climbing vertically. Base camp has “creature comforts” — the toilet is a hole in the ground, and you get to take one shower a week. In a perfect world, you go from there to camp 1 and then come back to rest three to five days. So you climb to 21,500 feet to camp 1 — higher than the highest point in North America — and then come back to base camp and your body tries to recuperate. The whole time your body is on one hand breaking down and on the other acclimatizing, getting used to a lack of oxygen. We were only going to use oxygen above 24,000 up to the summit at over 26,000, but we never made it that far. On our summit push, we spent two nights at camp 1, because weather was bad, and there were avalanches in our path. So we spent an extra night at camp 1, moved to camp 2, and when our sherpas were taking oxygen to camp three all five got hit with an avalanche. And one — Pemba — didn’t survive. The others dug themselves out and found him and tried to revive him but couldn’t.

When did you get the news?

We were climbing when got the news, about 30 minutes from camp 2. We were flat out exhausted. There was a lesson there about as hard as you push yourself, you have to leave some gas in the tank. Bad things happen in life, business and mountain climbing, and it’s usually when you are exhausted. We had to finish getting to camp 2, and get set up for the night. There was leadership in the moment. This whole bad thing was happening, but we still had to move forward. We were at 23,000 feet at camp 2, and we had only one tent set up at that point. We had to set up camp, melt snow and ice for water to rehydrate before the sun went behind the mountain and it becomes ridiculously cold. As bad as you wanted to evaluate your feelings and comfort others, we had to press forward and actually get things done. We stopped the climb then, and didn’t attempt to summit, but we still had the physical and logistical challenge to get everybody and everything off the mountain.

Did you call for help?

Tibet is a no-fly zone, so no one is coming to help you, and that has to be factored into the risk assessment of the climb. There were roughly 21 human beings on the mountain: our team and a team that included three French climbers and another that was a woman from New Zealand and her two sherpas. We were all on the same schedule and because there were so few people on the mountain, and we wanted as much overlapping support as possible. We all were at camp 2 when it happened. Some of the other sherpas were injured in the avalanche. One had broken ribs. They lost all of their equipment — it was ripped off their bodies. So there was definitely no going forward. Our lead guide and the sherpas went back up the next day to try and retrieve Pemba’s body, but couldn’t. When we learned that he had passed away, our group made the decision to take care of his family as long as they needed to be taken care of. He was married with four kids, so our team decided we would help the wife start a business and put the kids through school. We are working with a not-for-profit, The Juniper Fund.

What’s the analogy to business?

So much about climbing is around the process and risk management of climbing the mountain. Much like business, you’re putting process and structures around an activity, and that is what gets really good outcomes, especially in an ever-changing environment. You also have to know your limits, and the limits of your team. It becomes very clear if someone is not doing well on a climb because we are all roped together. I think about that lesson a lot as I hire and consider the skill sets we need on our team. Also, it is not about immediate gratification … in life and business. It’s about putting a plan and process in place and taking it one step at a time. And, as in every aspect of life, if you don’t try anything hard, you don’t you don’t get anything done, and if you never fail then you are not trying something that’s hard enough for you.

Would you say climbing has made you a better businessman?

Absolutely. I’ve been climbing for the last 10 years, and my employees say I’ve changed. Climbing has really matured me as a human being. I also think climbing has made me more empathetic in life. You don’t run into that a lot in business or at least not enough. It makes me wonder what is the purpose of life. And, even if you don’t have the answer, you ponder the questions. One of my mantras is not to just lead a length of life but the breadth of your life. By climbing I’ve expanded the breadth of my life.

What’s your next climb?

I am thinking about doing something easy and fun in the Cascades in Washington with my son this summer. But, my main goal is to try and climb Mount Everest, possibly in 2018.

– BUSINESS JOURNAL