Nepal 3rd most corrupt country in South Asia

KATHMANDU: The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2016, released by Transparency International, a global anti-corruption watchdog, has shown that Nepal is the third most corrupt country in South Asia after Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Among 176 countries ranked on the CPI 2016, which was released on Wednesday, Nepal has been placed at the 131st position with a score of 29. With a score of 27, Nepal was ranked 130th among 168 countries on CPI 2015.

With a score of 65, Bhutan is ranked 27th on CPI 2016. Similarly, with a score of 40, India has been ranked 79th on CPI 2016. Likewise, Maldives and Sri Lanka are at the 95th position. With a score of 32, Pakistan is ahead of Nepal on CPI 2016 at the 116thposition.

According to CPI 2016, New Zealand is the least corrupt country while Somalia is te most corrupt country.

– REPUBLICA

