Briton dies after falling off paraglider in Pokhara

KATHMANDU: A British national died on Sunday after falling off a paraglider at Godari of Pokhara-26 in Kaski district.

Police identified the deceased as 68-year-old Michael Peter Plamchapd, who had sustained head injuries after he fell from the sky while flying.

The sexagenarian had died while undergoing treatment at the Metro City Hospital in the Lake City.

It has been learned that he had taken off the adventurous flight from Sarangkot in the district.

Of late, stakeholders had raised questions about safety of this sport activity, which is popular among both foreign and domestic tourists.

– THT ONLINE

