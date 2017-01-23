2 suicide cases on BPKIHS premises within hours

DHARAN: The BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in Dharan witnessed two suicide incidents on its premises within hours on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police said Ganga Bhattarai of Morang jumped to his death just hours after the body of Durga Baraili of Jhapa was found hanging on a staircase of one of the buildings of the hospital.

Fifty-three-year-old Bhattarai, also an employee of the BPKIHS, was being treated for throat cancer for the past three days. His body was found on the hospital ground at around 3 am on Sunday. He had jumped off the hospital building while his attendant was asleep, police said.

Just a few hours earlier, police said, Baraili had taken his life by hanging himself. The 33-year-old was at the hospital to look after his mother, who was suffering from breast cancer. Police said his body was found hanging on a staircase of the hospital at around 10:30 pm on Saturday.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

