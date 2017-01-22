India plans railway circuit to connect with Nepal, Bhutan, B’desh and Myanmar

KATHMANDU: India plans to link up with four neighbouring countries — Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar — through railways and build a railway circuit in the region, according to Indian media that referred to an announcement made by an Indian minister.

“We have neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal. We have a very cordial relationship with them. We want to increase railway connectivity with these countries. We are trying to develop it,” Press Trust of India quoted Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

“If a circuit can be made connecting these neighbouring countries, it will increase interaction, tourism, trade, employment and connectivity,” he added.

The Indian minister revealed his government’s plan after an agreement between the Indian Railways and UNESCO was signed in Darjeeling on Friday.

Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar are members of regional organisation BIMSTEC along with Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Earlier, it bid to build connectivity and increase economic cooperation with its neigbhours, China introduced its ambitious and signature One Belt One Road Initiative in 2013.

– THT ONLINE

