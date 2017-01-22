Former CoAS Katwal calls for restoring Hindu state

PANCHTHAR: Former Chief of Army Staff, Rookmangud Katwal, has said that all Nepali people should be engaged to establish the Hindu state in the country as Hindu religion is the identity of the country.

Speaking at a programme organised by National Hindu Unity Forum Nepal at Phidim in Panchthar on Saturday, Katwal urged to declare the country as Hindu nation through constitution amendment.

He added that the state should punish those trying to make people convert to other religions in various pretexts like poverty.

Various persons including Central Chairman of the Forum, Indra Prasad Oli, also addressed the programme.

– RSS, TKP

