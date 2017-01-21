Nepal Army personnel to aid house reconstruction

KATHMANDU: The National Reconstruction Authority and the Nepal Army have agreed to mobilise 200 security personnel, including masons and carpenters, in three of the 14 most earthquake-affected districts to assist in reconstruction works.

A meeting between NRA Chief Executive Officer Govind Raj Pokhrel and NA chief Gen Rajendra Chhetri on Friday decided to mobilise technical staff from the Army in Sindhuli, Okhaldhunga and Ramechhap districts, where there is a dearth of skilled masons and technical manpower to facilitate the rebuilding of damaged houses, said Bhisma Kumar Dahal, deputy spokesperson for the NRA.

According to Dahal, the selected NA staff will be provided training of trainers (ToT) for seven days in the Capital from January 31, instructing them about the earthquake-resistant building techniques, before mobilising them in the respective districts.

The rebuilding of the damaged homes is going on in the 14 severely affected districts. The government this week started distribution of the second tranche of the private housing aid in a few districts. The rebuilding authority will also hold talks with the Armed Police Force next week to seek trained technical staff from the agency to facilitate the reconstruction works.

“We will prepare a working modality. Based on this, we will deploy our technical staffers in the districts requested by the NRA,” said Army Spokesperson Brig Gen Tara Bahadur Karki.

The process to rehabilitate the people displaced by the April 25, 2015 earthquake has been acutely slow.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

