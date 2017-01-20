Inter-caste scare: Lovelorn couple end lives in Jhapa

SURUNGA, Jhapa: An inter-cast couple apparently tormented by the society’s refusal to accept their love affair has committed suicide near Biring River of Kankai Municipality-7 in the district on Friday. The bodies were found hanging from a single noose tied to a tree.

According to sources, Ishwar Bhattarai, 25, and Asmita Tolami (Sarki), 23, were in love and wanted to marry but the society refused to accept their love affairs. Locals speculated that as the boy was from the so-called upper caste and girl from lower caste and they were scared to lose their love.

The girl’s parents had fixed her marriage with a person from Biratnagar and their engagement had already taken place, locals added. Bhattarai was a tractor driver, it is learnt.

DSP Keshav Kumar Thebe of Birtamod Area Police Office said prima-facie the deaths appeared to be suicides as the couple were found hanging from a single noose holding each other.

DSP Thapa further said the couple had left home at 5am today and committed suicide with a plastic rope.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news