Teriya wins ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ title

KATHMANDU: A Nepali girl has won the title of a famous Indian dance realilty show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Season 9.

Teriya Magar of Rudrapur VDC, Rupandehi, has grabbed the coveted title, defeating the other two contestants – Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.

With the victory, Magar will receive a cash prize of INR 3 million along with a Renault brand car.

Earlier in 2014, Teriya had won the Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and had been putting in brilliant performances in the show since the last few weeks.

According to Bollywood Life, an online portal, she had a tough competition from Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari but won the competition through voting.

The show will be broadcast on Colors TV channel on Saturday evening. Recently, a press conference had been organized, calling for votes for her. She was voted online and through SMS.

However, it is yet to be known how many votes she secured.

Teriya is a student of St Lawrence High School, Vashi and has won numerous awards.

She is a good student and aims to become a versatile dancer.

Her competitor Salman is the first runner-up while Shantanu is the second one.

Shantanu is a world class hip-hop dancer while Salman is a famous choreographer.

The winner was adjudged by Farah Khan, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

– REPUBLICA

