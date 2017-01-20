Licence mandatory to sell tobacco products from mid-March

KATHMANDU: In a bid to reduce intake, and control and regulate the use of cigarettes and tobacco products, the government will now permit the sale of tobacco products only to firms with licences.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday took a decision stating that the use of tobacco products was causing hazards to human health.

Health Minister Gagan Thapa said the government’s fresh move had come as per the legal provision of receiving licence for the sale and distribution of tobacco items.

The government has given the deadline of mid-March this year for taking licences and registered themselves at the government agency for the sale and distribution of the tobacco items. The Health Ministry would issue a notice for the same.

Now onwards, the shopkeepers would not be allowed to sell the tobacco products to the persons below 18 years of age.

Likewise, Assistant Chief District Officer has been assigned for the job of monitoring its implementation.

– RSS, THT

