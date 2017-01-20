Hubby sets wife on fire after dousing her in kerosene

NEPALGUNJ: A man has set his wife on fire after dousing her in kerosene in Banke district.

Rajendra Khatik of Nepalgunj-12 burnt his wife Anisha Khatik at 9 pm Thursday night.

Rajendra Gautam, incharge of Nepalgunj Ward Police Office, told Republica Online that inebriated Khatik set his Anisha on fire over a minor dispute. Khatik is at large.

Police reached the incident site immediately after the incident and took the victim to Bheri Zonal Hospital for treatment.

The victim has been hospitalized at Burn Ward of Bheri Zonal Hospital. The hospital has referred her to another hospital as her condition is critical. According to Rupananda Adhikari, Director of Bheri Zonal Hospital, victim’s 50 percent of her body has been burnt. Police are searching the perpetrator who is at large immediately after the incident.

Anisha has a six-month-old daughter. Rajendra had returned home from an overseas employment six months ago.

– By Arjun Oli for REPUBLICA

