Cabinet expansion: Singh, Khadka sworn in as ministers

KATHMANDU: Two more ministers today took the oath of office and secrecy after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended the Cabinet.

With the latest expansion, the strength of coalition Cabinet led by the CPN Maoist Centre with the support of Nepali Congress and some other fringe parties rose to 43 members.

The new ministers are Prem Bahadur Singh of Samajwadi Janata Party and Kumar Khadka of Akhanda Nepal Party.

They took the oath from President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Sheetal Niwas today.

Khadka has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare and Singh the Ministry of Water Supply and Sanitation. PM Dahal himself had been leading both the ministries.

Singh has already served the Ministry once in KP Sharma Oli-led Cabinet whereas it will be Khadka’s first stint in the Cabinet.

Before that, Singh was appointed the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs twice.

Both Singh and Khadka are only members of their respective parties in the Parliament.

The recent expansion has been interpreted as an apparent attempt to garner more support for the Constitution amendment bill that the Nepali Congress-Maoist coalition tabled at the House.

– THT ONLINE