Govt committed to polls, date announcement soon: PM Dahal

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the government would announce the election date soon based on political agreement.

Talking to media persons at Tribhuvan International Airport after his arrival home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, PM Dahal said the government was committed to holding elections.

Preparations are underway to announce the dates soon, he said, reminding that he had talked to the Election Commission officials before his departure. According to him, they urged the government for bringing in elected-related laws. Dahal reiterated that all parties’ consensus was essential to the announcement of election dates.

PM Dahal had been to the UAE four days back to deliver a key note speech at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit, the Prime Minister shared that he held bilateral meetings with his counterpart in the UAE and discussed on strengthening relations, the safety and rights of Nepali migrant workers in the country.

Similarly, during his speech on Monday, Nepal’s prime minister had focused on multifarious issues relating to energy and underscored the need of concerted efforts and commitment to ensure reliable and durable energy.

The PM further said during the address that the world reliant on fossil fuel and traditional energy could not alone provide the answer in ensuring affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. And, obviously the answer is clean energy, he added.

He expressed confidence that the World Future Energy Forum provides an excellent opportunity to engage in dialogue for achieving a common goal of greener and cleaner future; of developed and more prosperous future, and of sustainable future.

Moreover, PM Dahal informed the international community that Nepal had adopted liberal policy in foreign investment. He urged the international investors to invest in Nepal’s hydropower development

He also extended invitation to the business delegates for attending Nepal Investment Summit on 2nd and 3rd March this year, saying that the upcoming summit would adopt policies to attract investments in priority areas like clean energy. Investment in Nepal’s energy sector was profitable and investment in Nepal’s hydropower was safe and secure, he underscored.

The Summit was attended by the chiefs of the government and high level officials from various countries including Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Montenegro, Paraguay and others.

PM Dahal argued that the relations between Nepal and UAE have reached a new height with his visit and high level meet there.

He requested his counterpart to release Nepali migrant worker Ambar Bahadur Bam who has been languishing in the central jail of UAE waiting capital punishment since 2003.

The PM complained that Nepali media was giving much space to the negative news.

Minister for Tourim and Civial Avaition Jiban Bahadur Shahi welcomes Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Tribhuvan Interational Airport in Kathmandu upon his return from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Photo: RSS

– RSS, THT

