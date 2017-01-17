Himalaya Airlines to start flights to Kuala Lumpur and Yangun

KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, has said that it will start its direct scheduled flight services to other two new destinations from February.

The airlines, that has been conducting its flight services to Doha and Colombo, will soon launch its direct scheduled flight services to Kuala Lumpur and Yangun, said the company.

With the new Airbus, 320-214, in its fleet, the company said that it will start flight services to Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia and Yangun of Myanmar from from February 10 and February 24 respectively.

With the Call Sign 9N-ALV, the new Airbus has 158 economy class seats, according to the company. The airlines is adding the new airbus to its fleet one year after its establishment and has a plan to purchase other two aircrafts in the year 2017. The company has said that the new airbus will be equipped with comfortable seats, videos and music.

The airlines will conduct flight services to Kuala Lumber for five days a week and to Yangun two days a week.

Carnival Travel and My Golden Lion Aviation has been appointed as General Sales Agent (GSA) for Malaysia and Myanmar flight destinations. The GSA will market, sell and reserve tickets for the airbus.

The airline s has fixed air fare of Rs 25, 375 for Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur- Kathmandu fight.

Similarly, the air fare for Kathmandu-Yangun-Kathmandu flight has been fixed at Rs 29,600 with an additional government tax.

“We are eager to launch our second new airbus 320-214. This new airbus will strengthen Nepal’s international aviation network,” said Vice President of Himalaya Airlines Bijaya Shrestha, adding, “These two new destinations will not only address the growing demands of passengers but help bolster the friendly ties between Nepal, Yangun and Malaysia.

The Himalaya Airlines had started its directed scheduled flight to Doha from May 31 and to Colombo from October 1, 2016.

– REPUBLICA

