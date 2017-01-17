Test transmission of Khimti-Dhalkebar transmission line begins

KATHMANDU: Test transmission of Khimti-Dhalkebar transmission line has finally begun with the construction of the transmission line after 11 years of a halt due to various reasons.

The construction of the about 73 –kilometres transmission line will facilitate the import of electricity into Kathmandu from India through Dhalkebar-Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line, said spokesperson for Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Prabal Adhikari.

Test transmission is regular from January 14, said the project chief Shyam Kumar Yadav. “We are regularly supplying electricity through test transmission. A general technical test of a sub-station is being carried out. The transmission line is bearing load as per its capacity,” he said.

With a loan of Rs 2.156 billion from the World Bank, the construction of the project had started in 2003 and it was to be completed in 2009. NEA will get an estimated income of Rs 1 billion annually from the project.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

