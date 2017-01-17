Work underway for construction of Mechi-Mahakali Electric Railways

KATHMANDU: The Department of Railways (DoR) has sought permission from the Ministry of Forest and Soil Conversation to fell 11,123 trees for constructing Mechi-Mahakali Electric Railways. The tress fall under the area of Sagarnath Forest Development Project (SFDP).

“Permission has been asked to cut down the tress for constructing the 108 kilometers long Bardibas-Simara stretch of Mechi-Mahakali Electric Railways,” said Prakash Upadhayay, a senior divisional engineer with the DoR, “The work will start in a full swing soon after receiving an approval.”

Not only by the Ministry, the proposal should also be approved by a meeting of Council of Ministers.

However, the request letter sent by the DoR has been stranded after Secretary at the Ministry, Uday Chandra Thakur retired on Sunday.

Acting Secretary at the Ministry, Dr Prem Narayan Kandel said that a decision on the proposal will be made soon after studying it.

“I was just assigned the duties of Acting Secretary,” said Kandel, “A decision will be reached after a thorough study of the proposal.”

The DoR has proposed to cut down some 150,000 cubic feet woods.































– By Pushpa Raj Koirala for REPUBLICA

