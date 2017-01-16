No existence of Kathmandu without Madhes: PM

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the existence of Kathmandu (meaning the center) is unimaginable without the presence of the Madhes.

Addressing a programme organized by the Nepali community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late night Sunday, the Prime Minister said that there should be no regional polarization in the country in the name of hill and Madhesh, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Presently, the PM is in the UAE in course of taking part in the World Future Energy Summit that is kicking off from today.

“The responsibility of maintaining unity among the mountain, hill and Terai falls upon the shoulders of us all,” he said, adding that Kathmandu and Madhes were the indispensable parts.

He went to say that the constitution amendment proposal presented to the House was for protecting national unity and integrity.

“Attainment of economic prosperity and investment of remittance in important projects are the major concern of the government,” the PM said.

He expressed his hope that the Nepal-UAE relations would contribute to the development of Nepal.

On the occasion, the PM held interactions with the Nepali business community in the UAE and urged them to participate in Investment Conference Nepal is hosting on coming March 2 and 3 and spread the message that Nepal guarantees investment-friendly atmosphere.

He gave words for systematizing the immigration system, bringing wrongdoers to book and taking a decision regarding the establishment of a Nepali consulate in Dubai.

Also speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister Janardan Sharma said there was no problem for energy market in Nepal, adding that the country could become self-sufficient in energy production if collective commitments were made for so.

On the occasion, Nepali business and Nepali migrant workers apprised the PM about problems being faced by them in foreign soil.

– RSS

