Jajarkot kids compelled to study in the open for 7 months

JAJARKOT: As many as 60 students of a primary school in Pipalchaur, Lahan of Jajarkot are compelled to take their classes in the open for last seven months.

The school building was swept away by a flood in June last week last year, leaving the students and teachers on the heap of silt.

As the students are compelled to take their classes in the chilling winter cold under the sky, various health problems have been reported of late.

Further, the students do not have access to basic needs like toilets, drinking water and playground.

Many students, therefore, choose to stay absent in adverse weather conditions owing to the lack of classroom, said the School Principal Bal Bahadur Rawal.

Meanwhile, the District Education Office said the new building would only be constructed only after deciding if the school would be merged with another one.

The government has the policy to merge nearby schools if they have a fewer number of students.

– By Dinesh Kumar Shrestha for THT

