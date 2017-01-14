3 Chinese nat’ls held with foreign currencies worth Rs 42.6 m

KATHMANDU: Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD), Teku on Saturday three Chinese nationals with various foreign currency notes worth Rs 42.6 million from Nagdhunga, Kathmandu.

Acting on a tip-off, a speical squad of MCD tracked down and detained one male and three female Chinese nationals at Nagdhunga while they were heading for Rasuwa from Thamel by a tourist bus, Ba, 1 Na 1232, at 2 am today.

“The seized currencies were Euro 18,000, Yuan 100,000, USD 60,000 including Australian, Canadian and Japanese currencies”, said SPP Sarbendra Khanal, chief of MCD. The currencies were found hidden in a false bottom of their suitcase.

It is believed that the trio have been involved in smuggling foreign currencies from Nepal to China for a long time.

Police said the investigation into the case is underway.

– By Deepak Kharel for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news