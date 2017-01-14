Maiti Nepal to look after 3 orphans from Bajura

BAJURA: Maiti Nepal has taken in three children of Bajura’s Sappata VDC-9 who were left without any support after the death of their parents.

Maiti Nepal has taken the responsibility to raise and educate Maski BK,16, Amila BK, 10, and eight-year-old Sukili BK. The three sisters were handed over to Maiti Nepal’s Chairperson Anuradha Koirala by their uncle Dhanlal BK and a local teacher Janesh Bhandari today at Maiti Nepal’s central office in Kathmandu.

Teacher Bhandari said that the girls were handed over to Maiti Nepal with the support of Bajura District Administration Office, the Women and Children Office, the concerned VDC, and local people.

After welcoming the girls to her office, Koirala thanked The Himalayan Times for covering the news about orphan girls.

“If the news had not been covered in the daily, we would not have known about these children,” Koirala said.

The Himalayan Times ran a news report about four children who were left with no one to look after them after their parents’ death. They had quit school and were having a hard time making ends meet.

Koirala pledged that she would arrange for a place for the girls’ brother, twelve-years-old Jung BK. Maiti Nepal does not have accommodation for boys at its office.

The children’s father Dhansingh BK had died of asthma around five months ago. One month later, their mother Dipa died of an undiagnosed disease, leaving the children to fend for themselves.

