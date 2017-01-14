Homestay service thriving in Ghale Gaun

LAMJUNG: Ghale Gaun, a model tourism village, has seen an increase in visitors this winter.

According to Ghalegaun Tourism Development Committee Secretary Umal BK, over 100 domestic and foreign tourists have been visiting the village every day of late. “Every day over 100 domestic and an average of 15 foreign tourists come here, which is quite encouraging,” he said.

As for now, 33 of the total of 120 households in the village provide homestay facility to visitors. Kamala Ghale has been running home-stay service at her house ever since the concept started. “The concept of home-stay had started here some 15 years ago, and I’ve served hundreds of visitors at my home ever since,” she said.

Another local Durgadevi Ghale, who also operates home-stay service in the village, said the facility had made a significant contribution to raising the financial status of her family. It takes around two hours to reach the village from Lamjung district headquarters Besishahar by road. As for public transportation, some 16 jeeps routinely ply the route.

Home-made and local food as well as pleasant stay at conventionally-built homes in idyllic rural setting are the key attractions of home-stay facility. Visitors can observe over half a dozen mountains, including Mt Manaslu, Mt Annapurna IV, Mt Lamjung, Gangapurna and Mt Dr Harka Gurung from the village.

