Drone camera to monitor Kathmandu’s traffic

KATHMANDU: The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) is bringing a drone camera into use for effective traffic management in Kathmandu.

At a program organized by MTPD, Ramshahpath, Managing Director (MD) of NMB bank, Upendra Paudel, handed over a drone of ‘Phantom 4 pro’ mobile worth Rs 350,000 to the MTPD.

Traffic police will take direct information from the drone camera of the main roads and chowks of the capital.

Paudel said, ‘‘We handed over the drone to the traffic division taking the increasing traffic congestions and rules violations into consideration.’’

According to the Chief of MTPD, Prakash Aryal, the use of modern technology will ease traffic management in the capital city.

– By Shivahari Ghimire for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news