Narayangadh-Muglin road remains open on Maghe Sankranti

CHITWAN: The Narayangadh-Muglin road section, which has been shut for traffic from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm every day since December 22 last year, will be opened throughout the day on Saturday, on the occasion of Maghe Sankranti festival.

The four-hour shutdown imposed to expedite road extension works along one of the busiest roads in the country will be lifted as many devotees are expected to use the road to visit Devghat, a holy site in Chitwan district to mark the annual festival.

The expansion of the road, where around 7,000 vehicles pass along on a daily basis, is expected to be completed by April this year, shared Project’s Engineer Shiva Khanal.

Devghat, the sacred confluence of Kali Gandaki and Trishuli rivers, attracts a huge number of pilgrims and devotees on the day of Maghe Sankranti.

– RSS, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news