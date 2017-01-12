Swasthani Brata Katha festival begins

KATHMANDU: Hindu devotees today reached the banks of Shaalinadi River, on the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, at Sankhu.

Devotees recite one chapter daily from the 31-chapter sacred book and pray for the well-being of their spouses throughout the month-long fast.

– SKANDA GAUTAM/ THT

