Swasthani Brata Katha festival begins

Hindu devotees take a holy dip at the Shaalinadi River, on the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Hindu devotees today reached the banks of Shaalinadi River, on the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, at Sankhu.
Devotees recite one chapter daily from the 31-chapter sacred book and pray for the well-being of their spouses throughout the month-long fast.
- Hindu devotees take a holy dip at the Shaalinadi River, on the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
-
- Hindu priests take a holy dip at the Shaalinadi River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
-
- A woman takes a holy dip at the Shaalinadi River, on the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
-
- A man is reflected on the mirror as he recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of the Shaali River at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
-
- A Nepali woman gets ready after taking a holy dip at the Shaalinadi River, on the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
-
- Nepali Hindu women return after taking a holy dip and offering prayers at the Shaalinadi River at Sankhu in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
– SKANDA GAUTAM/ THT
VN:F [1.9.20_1166]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Related news