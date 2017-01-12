39,000 tourists visited Mustang in 2016

MUSTANG: More than 39,000 tourists visited Mustang district in 2016.

According to the Annapurna Conservation Area Project, a total 39017 tourists visited Mustang in the year. The number is a significant rise in compared to the previous year, which was 23,272 in 2015.

Trekking in Annapurna Circuit, visiting Lomanthang, the former Mustangi royal palace, and studying Tibetan arts and culture and paying homage to Muktinath are tourist attractions of the district.

Of those visiting Mustang in 2016, 15,478 were from India and the remaining from other countries around the world, according to ACAP Jomsom Chief Tulasi Dahal.

In the year, the month of May recorded the highest arrival with 6,816. The lowest was in January with only 365.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news