Fired NRA chief says will seek “legal remedy” against govt

KATHMANDU: After he was sacked from the National Reconstruction Authority as its chief, Sushil Gyewali on Wednesday said that he would drag the government to the court.

In a statement, the outgoing chief of post-earthquake reconstruction body claimed that he was appointed at the NRA as its Chief Executive Officer on December 25, 2015 for five years as per the Section (11) of the Reconstruction Act, and would seek legal solution against his ‘unjustifiable removal’ by the Government of Nepal.

The Cabinet meeting held earlier today had decided to gave the axe to Gyewali and appoint Govinda Raj Pokharel to spearhead the post-earthquake reconstruction project in the country.

The government had sought clarification from Gyewali twice — on December 29 and January 5 — expressing dissatisfaction over his performance.

Expressing surprise over the decision to relieve him from the duty even after his clarifications, Gyewali, who was appointed by the erstwhile KP Sharma Oli-led government, opined that the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts would be affected by the government’s latest step.

It is to mention that, in his defiant clarifications, Gyewali had maintained that he had been bearing the assigned responsibilities sincerely and lawfully; and had argued that there was no ground to seek clarification from him.

Gyewali, who is close to the CPN-UML, claimed that the clarification episode was but prelude to his removal, and today’s decision was a political vendetta by the incumbent Nepali Congress-CPN-Maoist Centre government.

Gyewali had succeeded to Pokharel, who is close to Nepali Congress.

– THT ONLINE

