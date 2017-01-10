Dhurmus, Suntali begin construction of 3rd earthquake-resistant settlement

KATHMANDU: The Dhurmus Suntali Foundation on Monday laid a foundation stone for its third model earthquake-resistant settlement for a Musahar community in Mahottari district.

Senior comedian duo Hari Bansha Acharya and Madan Krishna Shrestha and Coordinator of the Save Historical Janakpur Campaign, Ram Ashish Yadav, jointly laid the foundation stone for the settlement, amid a grand function organised in the district on Monday.

Praising their effort, actor Acharya said that Sitaram Kattel (Dhurmus) and Kunjana Ghimire ( Suntali) were faithful children of the Mother Nepal, according to a press statement issued today.

“Earlier, they had spread happiness by constructing a model village in Pahari village of Kavrepalanchok and now they will reach out to Musahar people to help them,” he said, “I hope the couple will spread smile in everyone’s face and make them happy and proud.” Senior comedian duo Madan Krishna Shrestha and Hari Bandha Acharya lay the foundation stone for a model earthquake-resistant settlement for the Musahar community in Mahottari district, on Monday, January 9, 2017. Photo: Dhurmus Suntali Foundation

Similarly, senior comedian Shrestha stated that the couple had challenged the political leaders keeping higher positions as they did not perform their job well.

“If the authorities in the higher positions had done their job properly, the country would have been prosperous and developed by now,” he further stated.

Likewise, actor duo Sitaram Kattel and Kunjana Ghimire expressed their happiness on their new project and stated that they were happy to be able to help the locals of Musahar village.

Yadav on the occasion thanked Dhurmus-Suntali for their effort and stated that the project would prove to be a milestone to further enhance the Tarai-Hill relationship.

The settlement would be children and disabled-friendly and would be made at a cost of Rs 47.8 million. It would include as many as 50 houses, a community building, a garden and a temple, read the press statement.

Singer Mandavi Tripathi, actors Manoj Gajurel, Kiran KC, Jitu Nepal and Surendra KC among others were also present in the event.

The couple have planned to finish the project and handover the settlement by April 14 this year.

