Passion for education in 74-year-old Ramechhap man

RAMECHHAP: Age is definitely not a barrier! The 74-year-old Ram Bahadur Karki of Dhaule in Garjang-2 of Ramechhap district has enrolled himself at a school to complete his formal education.

The septuagenarian got enrolled at local Chateshwori Higher Secondary School eight years ago and is pursuing his education, alongside the eighth graders of his grandchildren’s age, with an equal passion.

Karki, once a helper at the Chuchure Health Post, says he was inspired to pursue the knowledge of letters as he had to use fingerprint to sign any official paper. Consequently, he can read and write now.

Likewise, he says he had decided to go to the school after he was encouraged by the Chief of Chuchure Health Post, Jagir Yadav.

He says he ‘feels like home’ with his younger classmates.

The School Principal Mohan Kumar Khadka shares that school teachers are equally happy to see the old man pursuing education, mingling with the school children.

Karki says he is determined to continue his studies if his health permits and do something meaningful for the society.

Earlier, in June last year, Durga Kami (68) of Syangja had grabbed newspaper headlines in international media for being as one of the country’s oldest students, studying in the 10th grade.

– RSS, THT

