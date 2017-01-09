‘Ruling, oppn parties had agreed to table amendment bill’

CHITWAN: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday revealed that ruling and opposition parties had made an understanding to table the Constitution amendment bill at the Parliament amid the latter’s protests.

The government on Sunday had tabled the bill at the House while lawmakers of the opposition parties including the main opposition CPN-UML had tried to obstruct the meeting.

“The agreement was that they would continue the protests and we would table the bill,” he explained, “We had agreed to disagree.”

Dahal was speaking with journalists in Chitwan this morning.

Meanwhile, the CPN Maoist Centre Chairman said major three political parties including the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML and the CPN Maoist Centre had agreed to resolve the current crisis in consensus and lead the nation toward elections.

– By Tilak Ram Rimal for THT

