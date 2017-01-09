‘Constitution amendment bill will be passed through majority vote’

KATHMANDU: Minister for Law Ajay Shankar Nayak has claimed that the political deadlock in the country has ended with the tabling of the constitution amendment bill.

Speaking at an interaction at Reporters’ Club on Monday, Minister Nayak further claimed that the bill will be passed through a two-thirds majority.

“The political impasse has ended after the bill was tabled yesterday. Opposition parties too supported the bill,” he said, “The bill will be passed on a consensus, if not, through a majority vote.”

He stressed on the need of roping in all the dissenting parties to elections by addressing their demands, adding that the poll-related bill were tabled in parliament to meet the constitutional deadline of holding all the three tiers of elections within January 2018.

