Gearing up for TGIF Nepal Fashion Week 2017

KATHMANDU: Young models filling up registration forms, standing in a queue, wishing one another good luck, and taking selfies — it was the scene on the premises of Embassy Restaurant, Panipokhari on January 8. Occasion was the Model Auditions for the biggest fashion show of the nation — Ruslan – The Himalayan Times TGIF Nepal Fashion Week 2017. And these women were busy in different activities as they readied themselves for the auditions going on in the Restaurant’s hall.

Over 200 professional and aspiring models had gathered at the venue with the same goal — to compete against each other at the audition round to bag a spot at the Fashion Week.

As the auditions for this biggest fashion event in the country began, fit and glamorous young girls walked the catwalk confidently in front of a panel of judges. All the models were seen giving their best in the auditions, so that they could be a part of the fashion extravaganza.

One of them was 22-year-old Sahara Basnet. “TGIF Nepal Fashion Week is the top fashion show in the country. And being a part of it would give me an exposure in my modelling career,” shared Basnet. As she strutted in her high heels before the judges, she “was a little nervous” but was confident that “I have given my best”.

Shivani Malla, a nurse by profession, was another participant. This was her second year at the audition round — she participated in 2016 too but wasn’t selected. She claimed to have given her best this year, though Malla felt, “It’s tougher this time.”

The audition round also saw experienced models like Alka Rai. The 23-year-old has already walked down the runway of TGIF Nepal Fashion Week in 2014 and 2016. This year too she is hopeful to succeed at the auditions and be a part of the Fashion Week. “I feel happy that the number of participants in the audition round is increasing every year. It is getting tougher but I am hopeful to get selected,” Rai expressed.

These participants were adjudged by a panel of judges comprising Shailaja Adhikary, Managing Director, IEC Group, among others. “It’s nice because the Fashion Week is getting bigger and better every year. It’s a tough competition. Most of the girls have good looks and height and they have the audacity to make a career in modelling. It all makes us proud,” Adhikary shared at the event.

