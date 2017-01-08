Govt tables constitution amendment bill in parliament (with video)

KATHMANDU: Amidst protest from the Opposition parties, the government has tabled the controversial constitution amendment bill in parliament on Sunday.

Minister for Law Ajay Shankar Nayak tabled the bill despite sloganeering and protest by the Opposition lawmakers.

Opposition parties including the main opposition, CPN-UML, had been obstructing parliament meeting for more than a month demanding with the government to withdraw the constitution amendment bill.

– REPUBLICA

