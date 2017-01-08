Swiss tourists construct school building

KATHMANDU: More than 100 schoolchildren have been benefited after a group of visitors from Switzerland constructed a school building in Lapsiphedi, Kathmandu.

Mauro Loretz, Franz Loretz, Sandro Muscas, Nora Honegger, Jovita Loretz, Sonja Schmed, Irina Monn and Clau Berther spent a couple of weeks at Shankharpur- 4, Lapsifedi to construct a building of Baira Mahadev Primary School, according to Ang Dawa Sherpa, one of the founders of the school project.

The school building was handed over to the management committee amid a function yesterday, said school’s principal Ram Bahadur Waiba. “They have done a great job and their contribution will be remembered forever,” he said.

According to Honegger, all Swiss tourists volunteered to construct the building. They offered an assistance of more than Rs 1.6 million to construct the building, which has five rooms.

“The first visit to Dhaulagiri region of Nepal in 2014 has inspired us to do something for the needy people here,” Honegger who came from the Swiss Alps recounted. According to him, with the help of Ang Dawa and Tshering Jangbu, the team had earlier built a school building at Lakuri Danda, Dolakha where more than 65 children are studying.

“The school project was a part of our support to the country, which was badly affected by the devastating earthquake in 2015,” Honegger said, adding four Swiss nationals joined the Lapsifedi project.

According to him, the Swiss team is also planning a third project in close coordination with the Alpine Sherpa Guide and Subornas team. “We will continue our Scola Tujetschina project,” he shared.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

