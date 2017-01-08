Cold weather takes a toll on live in far-west, mid-west

KATHMANDU: Continuous snowfall in the far-western region of Nepal has affected lives of the locals here.

With a significant dip in temperature, a total of 650 community schools in Rukum district have been closed down for 15 days.

According to the Rukum District Education Office, the plummeting temperature is taking a toll on the students from the poor economic background as they do not have warm clothes to wear during this chilly weather.

The private and boarding schools, however, are still running in the district despite the cold.

Meanwhile, transportation in Dadeldhura has been disrupted after the higher hilly regions of the region experienced snowfall last night.

Snowfall, which started at 4 pm on yesterday, in the high alpine areas of Humla, Mugu and Dolpa, have covered the area under five to four feet of snow.

Bajura is also covered by six feet of snow after the snowfall on Saturday.

– THT ONLINE

