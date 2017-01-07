Shortage of skilled workers affects reconstruction work

KATHMANDU: Shortage of skilled human resources has severely affected construction of earthquake resistant houses in 14 districts worst affected by the April 25 earthquake.

Though it is estimated that 60,000 skilled human resources are required to construct private houses in 14 districts, the Ministry of Urban Development has trained only 15,000 people so far.

“The ministry has prepared a syllabus and format for the training while various NGOs are providing the training accordingly. So far, 15,000 people have received the training.

We’ve learned that many of those who received the training are engaged in other occupations. Some people, meanwhile, are not interested in the training,” said Chief of the ministry’s Central Project Implementation Unit Shivahari Sharma.

Reconstruction of only 18,000 out of the total 750,000 houses has started in the 14 districts. Engineers deputed for reconstruction work in the districts have been complaining of lack of skilled masons.

The ministry has circulated 17 different models of earthquake resistance houses to each district, while the project implementation unit has also presented a special action plan to the National Reconstruction Authority to increase the number of skilled human resources.

– RSS, THT

