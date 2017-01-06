86 arrested for electric power theft in Nawalparasi

NAWALPARASI: As many as 86 persons were arrested for allegedly stealing electricity in Kawasoti Municipality of Nawalparasi district on Friday.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kawasoti Distribution Centre with the help of local police nabbed them along with electronic appliances including television sets, water pumping machines and heaters.

Earlier, the NEA had seized the electronic appliances belonging to those who involved in the power theft to force them to pay fines, but the theft increased in contrast.

So this time, the NEA decided to arrest the offenders, said the Centre Chief Umesh Prasad Yadav.

It has been learned that NEA Kawasoti has already collected Rs 13 million due amount from its consumers and Rs 1.5 million as fine charged for the power theft in the current fiscal year.

– RSS, THT

