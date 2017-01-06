Blessed to know you: Vin Diesel to Deepika

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is blessed to know his “xXx: Return of the Xander Cage” co-star Deepika Padukone.

The 49-year-old-actor, who was in Mexico along with the films entire cast and crew for its promotions, posted special message on Instagram for the actress as she turned 31.

“Happy birthday to a truly amazing soul. So talented, stunning and regal. Blessed to know you and call you a real friend,” Diesel wrote alongside Deepikas poster from “xXx: Return of the Xander Cage”.

The action-thriller, which is set to hit the Indian theatres on January 14, will mark Deepikas Hollywood debut.

In fact, Diesel will visit India two days before the films release to promote it along with “Bajirao Mastaani” star.

D J Caruso, who has helmed the movie, also took to the social media to wish Deepika.

“Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. You embody Lana Turner w/the grace of Audrey Hepburn and u can kick some ass too,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanking all her fans and friends for their wishes, Deepika, who was also in Mexico for the films promotion, said, “Mexico City+ One of xXx promotions+ Its My Birthday= What A Truly Amazing Day. Thank you all so much for all the love and wishes.”

Deepika donned white-and-green striped maxi dress for the event, while her co-star Diesel opted for white sando and beige colour jacket with denim.

