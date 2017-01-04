VP office seeks action against Chinese tour firm over ad

KATHMANDU: It is considered normal for travel companies to attract customers with various attractive packages. They sometimes do not even hesitate to exaggerate what they have on offer.

However, a Chinese travel company in Chengdu has landed in trouble after it promised potential clients for its Nepal package a meeting with Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun “Pasang”.

Tahal Holiday made the promise in advertisement for the Nepal package in its official website and circulated the ad through Wechat in Chinese.

This has prompted serious concern at the Office of the Vice President, which has asked the authorities in Nepal and China to investigate. “The secretariat seriously objects to the travel company publicizing a tour package by linking it with the honorable Vice President via Wechat,” said a statement issued by the vice president’s secretariat.

The secretariat has drawn the attention of the government and the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu and asked them to investigate the false advertisement. “We were surprised to learn about such an advertisement. As the false advertisement erodes the image of the Office of the Vice President, we have already written to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action,” said Manoj Gharti Magar, press coordinator for the vice president.

Interestingly, the tour package costing RMB 7,499 has not only promised a meeting with Vice President Pun, but also meetings with the tourism minister and senior government officials in Nepal. “We have informed the Nepali ambassador in Beijing. The ambassador has promised to take initiatives immediately to remove such advertisements,” Magar further said.

– REPUBLICA

