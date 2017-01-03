Police arrest Kulman Ghising’s supporters

KATHMANDU: A clash occurred between the supporters of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director, Kulman Ghising and police at Maitighar of the Capital City on Tuesday. Police later arrested the protesters.

They are protesting against the interim order issued by the Supreme Court (SC) against the government’s decision to sack three NEA board members. The protesters were demanding to annual the apex court’s order and create a favorable environment for Ghising to work.

They were holding placards with messages: “annul the interim order”, “take action against those enforcing load-shedding” among others.

The Ministry of Energy had sacked three board members of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) on charges of non-cooperation to a campaign to reduce power outage on December 15.

The board members — Suraj Lamichhane, Manoj Mishra and Laxman Agrawal — were sacked by a ministerial-level decision.

– By Prabin Koirala for REPUBLICA

