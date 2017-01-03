2.3 million to get social security allowance this year

KATHMANDU: The Department of Civil Registration has made preparations to provide social security allowance to 2 million and 289,282 people in the current fiscal year 2016/17.

The Department’s Information Officer Khil Prasad Subedi shared that the Department has allocated over Rs 32.69 billion for the purpose.

The elderly citizens above 70 years, Dalits and locals of Karnali zone who are above 60 years of age and the children of the same region who are below five years would benefit from the allowance.

Similarly, the allowance would be provided to single women/widows, endangered communities and the disabled.

The senior citizens would be provided with Rs 2,000 a month and rest of the others except disabled, Dalits and children would get Rs 1,000 monthly.

Likewise, disabled holding red cards under the complete disabled category would get Rs 2,000 while blue card holders would get Rs 600.

The children from the Karnali region who are below five years and Dalits will be provided Rs 400. The department information officer, Khil Prasad Subedi shared that the department has allocated over Rs 32.69 billion for the purpose.

– RSS, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news