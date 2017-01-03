Police recover 27 idols stolen from Chandannath Temple

JUMLA: Police on Tuesday recovered the idols stolen from the renowned Chandannath Temple of Jumla on November 26.

Midwest Police Chief, DIG Madhav Nepal told Republica Online that a police team under the command of DSP Guru Bishnu Kafle deployed from District Police Office, Jumla found the idols scattered at a forest in Garjyangkot VDC.

According to him, 27 out of 28 idols stolen from the famous temple have been recovered. An additional team of police has been fanned out from the District Police Office to the place to bring back the stolen idols.

Former Chairman of Chandannath Guthi Management Committee, Gauri Nanda Acharya, said that the biggest Dattatreya statue is yet to be found.

People are elated after hearing the news. A large crowd has gathered outside the temple since morning.

– By DB Budha for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news