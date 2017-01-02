Tourist arrival surges by 33 per cent in Everest region

SOLUKHUMBU: The number of tourists visiting the Mt Everest region shot up by a whopping 33.66 per cent in 2016 as compared to 2015.

A total of 27,465 tourists visited the Everest region in 2015 whereas the tourist number was recorded at 36,694 in 2016, Tourist Police Office, Lukla’s Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI), Sarayug Mahato said. This number is 9,229 more than in the previous year.

The tourist arrival in the Everest region had fallen drastically due to the massive earthquake of April, 25, 2015 and the blockade, but it increased in 2016 as the situation was more favorable, Namche tourist entrepreneur, Lama Kaji Sherpa shared.

