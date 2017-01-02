Earthquake victims suffer as snow, hailstone lash out northern Dhading

DHADING: Areas in the rural northern part of the district have received snowfall and hailstorm.

Locals said that snowfall started following a hailstorm on Sunday afternoon. Hailstorm and snowfall have lashed out settlements in northern Tilping, Sertung, Ri, Lapa, Satyadevi, Jharlang and Darkha VDCs of the district.

Earthquake victims living in temporary shelters are the most hit by the snowfall and the hailstorm.

Mercury has dropped sharply after snowfall in highlands, said local Singam Tamang of Sertung-1, Borang.





– By Shankar Shrestha for REPUBLICA

